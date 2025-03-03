Nedlac proposals could spark overhaul of labour laws
Large-scale retrenchments and high-paid workers targeted in wide-ranging proposed amendments
03 March 2025 - 11:14
SA’s labour laws are set for a major facelift, a move that will have implications for high-paid workers and the way retrenchments are carried out should proposals from the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) become law.
The proposals cover wide-ranging amendments to the Labour Relations Act and associated Codes of Good Practice, the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, the National Minimum Wage Act and Employment Equity Act...
