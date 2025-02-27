State pensions could plug budget hole, says Cosatu
Federation urges Treasury to open talks with Government Employees Pension Fund over pension contribution holiday
27 February 2025 - 05:00
A pension contribution holiday for the state is among the proposals from Cosatu6 to offset the R60bn hole in the budget after the National Treasury was forced to postpone the budget presentation over a proposed two percentage point VAT hike.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has gone back to the drawing board to come up with a more politically palatable budget after his initial attempt was shot down by the cabinet on the eve of the delivery of his budget speech last week, due to the proposed VAT hike. ..
