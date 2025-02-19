Government signs multi-term wage deal for public servants
Three-year deal means teachers, soldiers, nurses and doctors will receive an above-inflation pay increase in 2025/26
19 February 2025 - 13:54
The government and unions representing the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants have signed a three-year wage deal that will result in teachers, soldiers, nurses and doctors receiving an above-inflation pay hike of 5.5% in 2025/26.
Public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) general secretary Frikkie de Bruin said on Wednesday the wage negotiations were concluded after it secured a majority agreement of 84.34% after a 21-day consultation period...
