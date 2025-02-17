Numsa ‘dismayed’ by Volvo SA’s possible restructuring
The union says it will do ‘whatever is necessary to defend jobs’
17 February 2025 - 15:02
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest union, says it will soon write to Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Car SA, demanding that it formalise a planned restructuring process that could see the number of dealerships in the country reduced.
Dealerfloor, a motor industry news outfit, quoted Volvo as saying recently: “While we have plans to resize our dealer network locally, Volvo remains fully committed to the SA market. This commitment is evident in the continued investment in electrified mobility and the introduction of new models.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.