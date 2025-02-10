Some unions accept revised 5.5% wage offer for public servants
The offer still needs more than 30% support from other unions to pass the required threshold of 50% plus 1
10 February 2025 - 13:26
Some unions in the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) have accepted the government’s above inflation latest offer of 5.5%. The offer, however, still needs more than 30% support from other unions to pass the required threshold of 50% plus 1.
PSCBC general secretary Frikkie de Bruin said unions representing the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants were busy consulting members on the latest and final offer of 5.5% as presented in council recently...
