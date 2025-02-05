PSA members ‘positive’ about government’s 5% wage offer
Union is still collating members’ responses and is expected to formally reply by Friday
05 February 2025 - 17:05
The Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents more than 245,000 teachers, nurses and doctors, said a number of its members are in favour of the government’s revised wage offer of 5% for 2025/26.
PSA GM Reuben Maleka told Business Day on Wednesday the union had concluded its mandate-seeking process and is collating data to get a clearer picture...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.