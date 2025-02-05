Labour calls for economic policy overhaul at Sona
Unions demand end to austerity measures and focus on service delivery
05 February 2025 - 05:00
Labour federations have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take decisive action in his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday to address the country’s socioeconomic crises.
The address, which marks the annual opening of parliament, will be Ramaphosa’s first as head of the government of national unity (GNU) which has been hailed for garnering business and investor support. It was formed after the ANC lost its majority support during general elections in May 2024. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.