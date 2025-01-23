The World Economic Forum’s “Future of Jobs Report 2025” report notes that 22% of jobs globally are expected to face disruption by 2030. File photo: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Even though more than 100,000 of 2024 matriculants can’t be placed in local universities, all is not lost. The Ekurhuleni Artisans Skills & Training College offers educational and entrepreneurial opportunities within Brics countries. Nandipha Dzingwe, the college’s stakeholder manager, spoke to Business Day TV to give more details.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Ekurhuleni college offers skills training for school-leavers
Business Day TV speaks to Nandipha Dzingwe of the Ekurhuleni Artisans Skills & Training College
