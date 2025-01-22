Workers have lost hope in organised labour, forum told
Union leaders admit to failing members and call for united plan of action
22 January 2025 - 14:09
SA’s labour federations admit they have failed workers by not uniting to confront socioeconomic challenges that have relegated many members into unemployment queues and abject poverty.
Speaking at the National Economic and Labour Council’s (Nedlac’s) annual labour school in Pretoria this week, deputy president Paul Mashatile said the meeting was taking place as the world faced multiple crises “characterised by inequality, high levels of unemployment, climate change, wars, migration, urbanisation, and the growing youth dividend”...
