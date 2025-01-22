Strike at Silulumanzi averted as Numsa signs 6.5% pay deal
Company supplies about 120-million litres of water daily to 400,000 people in the Mbombela area
22 January 2025 - 12:38
UPDATED 22 January 2025 - 19:40
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has called off a strike set for Thursday at Silulumanzi, a water services company in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, after agreeing to a 6.5% pay increase.
“The increase will be applicable from the end of this month ... it is valid from January 1 to December 31 2025. The strike has officially been averted,” Numsa acting regional secretary Pholo Sebotsa said on Wednesday afternoon..
