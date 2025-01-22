Numsa to meet Silulumanzi bosses about above-inflation wage demand
Silulumanzi supplies about 120-million litres of safe drinking water daily to 400,000 people in the City of Mbombela
22 January 2025 - 12:38
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which has been issued with a strike notice by the CCMA, is set to meet the management of a water services company in Mbombela on Wednesday, about its demands for above-inflation wage increases.
Numsa acting regional secretary Pholo Sebotsa said on Wednesday the union obtained a 48-hour strike notice to down tools at Silulumanzi over its demand for a 7% pay hike. SA’s consumer inflation accelerated slightly to 3% year on year in December 2024, up from 2.9% in November, according to the latest data from Stats SA...
