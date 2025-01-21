State and unions inch closer to pay deal
Potential 5.5% deal will undermine Bank governor’s efforts to anchor inflation expectations at 4.5%
21 January 2025 - 05:00
The government and unions representing more than 1.3-million public servants are likely to reach a 5.5% pay agreement in a deal that, if finalised, cements the R700bn-plus wage bill as a big, unpredictable factor amid SA’s efforts to stabilise its finances.
“We are hopeful that we are going to conclude the negotiations before month-end. We are not too far apart. We are at 6%, the government is sitting at 5%, so the middle ground is 5.5%. We are likely to reach an agreement on 5.5%,” Public Servants Association (PSA) GM Reuben Maleka told Business Day...
