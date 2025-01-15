Numsa embarks on indefinite strike at Bidvest container depot
Failure to ‘find each other’ during negotiations to rescue 106 jobs leads to Numsa strike in Durban
15 January 2025 - 15:41
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA has embarked on an indefinite strike at Bidvest SA Container Depot (SACD) in Durban over the retrenchment of 106 members.
Bidvest SACD, part of the JSE-listed Bidvest Group, provides cargo and container management as well as supply chain management services, among others. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.