Numsa strike at Amsa ends as layoffs loom
General secretary Irvin Jim says steelmaker is left with no option but to restructure operations
28 November 2024 - 16:55
Numsa’s two-week-old indefinite strike action at Africa’s largest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), has ended, the two parties announced in a joint statement on Thursday.
Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) elected to down tools on November 14 after Amsa’s decision to retrench 107 staff members ahead of the festive season due to the closure of coke-making battery section 6 and 7 as they had reached their lifespan. ..
