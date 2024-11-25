Samwu and retirement fund reach stalemate over two-pot system
Samwu accuses the fund of dragging its feet in processing its members’ applications to access a portion of their retirement savings
25 November 2024 - 16:03
Cracks are widening between SA’s largest union in the local government sector and the Municipal Workers Retirement Fund (MWRF), after a meeting called to iron out issues was cut short as it was not “helpful”.
The national office bearers (NOBs) of the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), which represents more than 160,000 of the country’s estimated 300,000 municipal employees, held a meeting with MWRF bosses earlier this month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.