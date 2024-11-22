National / Labour

Public servants reject 4.7% wage increase, union to return to negotiating table

22 November 2024 - 17:57
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Members of the Public Servants Association have rejected a 4.7% increase. File photo. Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Members of the Public Servants Association have rejected a 4.7% increase. File photo. Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE

Members of the Public Servants Association (PSA) have rejected the government's offer of a 4.7% salary increase. 

The PSA completed the mandatory process with its members rejecting the offer, saying it falls significantly short of addressing the rising cost of living and the financial pressure faced by its members.

The trade union's general manager, Reuben Maleka, said the offer is inadequate and does not meet the expectations of the association's members, noting that Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) contributions will increase by 13.4% with electricity tariffs also expected to increase. 

“Members are fully conscious of their own reality and hence could not accept the offer that will leave them poorer. The public servants play a crucial role in delivering essential services to the nation and it is imperative that their contributions are recognised and compensated fairly,” said Maleka in a statement. 

He added the offer does not reflect the dedication and hard work of their members, who continue to “serve the public with commitment and professionalism, even in challenging circumstances”.

Maleka said the PSA, as mandated by its members, would return to the negotiating table to announce the rejection and continue to fight for a better offer that would address the members' challenges. 

“The employer must consider a fair and just increase that truly reflects the economic realities faced by public servants. While the recent minimal decrease in the interest rate and the Consumer Price Index are encouraging, they are not sustainable and do not in any way create opportunity for the employer to offer members a meagre salary increase.”

TimesLIVE

Municipal workers lodge complaints about two-pot payment delays

‘It looks like the fund has eaten our money because they are taking forever to pay us’
National
2 days ago

Pension fund hits back at Samwu’s two-pot savings claim

MWRF says issue stems from rejecting request for a R13.8m sponsorship for union campaign
National
3 days ago

Samwu livid over nonpayment of workers’ two-pot funds

Union unable to get answers from Municipal Workers’ Retirement Fund
National
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
R80m offer to ‘Please Call Me’ inventor is fair, ...
National
2.
Cash-strapped SANDF ‘helpless on ground, in air, ...
National
3.
Nersa public hearing abandoned in Durban after ...
National
4.
Government declares spate of food poisoning a ...
National
5.
Investec boss likens SA’s G20 presidency to 2010 ...
National

Related Articles

Municipal workers lodge complaints about two-pot payment delays

National / Labour

Pension fund hits back at Samwu’s two-pot savings claim

National / Labour

Samwu livid over nonpayment of workers’ two-pot funds

National

Tshwane metro and Samwu set for bruising labour court battle

National / Labour

New Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya to tackle corruption and jobs

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.