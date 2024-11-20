Municipal workers lodge complaints about two-pot payment delays
‘It looks like the fund has eaten our money because they are taking forever to pay us’
20 November 2024 - 14:49
More than 160 employees at Emfuleni local municipality, west of Johannesburg, have lodged complaints with the office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator (PFA) and the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), following difficulties in accessing the savings portion of their pensions.
Bongiwe Nangaleba, executive secretary to Emfuleni’s finance and revenue member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Robert Thema, said workers who had applied for the two-pot withdrawals as early as September 3 had not received any communication or withdrawals from the Municipal Workers Retirement Fund (MWRF). ..
