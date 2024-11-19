Pension fund hits back at Samwu’s two-pot savings claim
MWRF says issue stems from rejecting request for a R13.8m sponsorship for union campaign
19 November 2024 - 14:31
Municipal Workers Retirement Fund (MWRF) principal officer Themba Mfeka has lashed out at SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) general secretary Dumisane Magagula who claimed workers have been unable to access the savings portion of their pensions.
Magagula told Business Day on Monday that Samwu was having difficulty getting answers from the fund and that it was not processing workers’ applications to access their savings. He also said the fund wasn’t operating from its Auckland Park offices and maybe “they are avoiding our members”...
