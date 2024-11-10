Numsa slams ArcelorMittal retrenchments ahead of festive season
10 November 2024 - 19:35
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) says it is consulting its legal team after a decision by steel producer ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) to retrench 107 workers after a section 189 process under the Labour Relations Act that began about three months ago.
Numsa Sedibeng regional secretary Kabelo Ramokhathali said the union, SA’s largest with more than 450,000 members, would hold a general meeting at the weekend “to determine the way forward on this vicious attack on our [work] benefits and conditions [of employment]”. ..
