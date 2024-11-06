Divided Cosatu unions benefit employer during wage talks, says Popcru
06 November 2024 - 16:51
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), a union representing traffic, police and prison officials, has sounded the alarm over worker unity among Cosatu’s public service affiliates, saying spats and disagreements on wages only serve to benefit the employer.
This comes after public servants received a wage increase of 4.7% on April 1, in line with a wage deal signed by the employer and four unions at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) in Pretoria in March 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.