Godongwana’s 4.7% offer sets scene for civil service strife
04 November 2024 - 05:00
The government could not go back on its 4.7% wage increase offer, as finance minister Enoch Godongwana did last week, because “the law states that the last offer stands”, the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) said on Sunday.
The council said it thought Godongwana might have misspoken, but a labour analyst and DA MP said it was more likely that the state had realised it could not afford the offer and was backing out...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.