Treasury rejects 4.7% wage hike proposal for public servants
30 October 2024 - 17:18
The government has rejected a proposed offer crafted in the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) that could see the country’s 1.3-million public servants getting above inflation increases of 6%, raising possibilities the sector might be in line for protracted strike.
The facilitation process led to the department of public service & administration revising its wage offer from 3% to 4.7% for 2025/26, which is above the 3.8% inflation rate recorded in September. ..
