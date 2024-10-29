MTBPS: Cosatu urges minister to avoid business-as-usual approach to ills
The best way to curb public debt is to stimulate economic growth and spur job creation, says Matthew Parks
29 October 2024 - 05:00
Labour has called on the government to table a decisive and progressive medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday to address a slew of socioeconomic crises buffeting one of Africa’s largest economies.
“An economy stumbling along with a sluggish 1% growth rate, witnessing a rising unemployment rate of 42.6% and higher for youth, entrenched levels of poverty and inequality, embattled public and municipal services, ailing state-owned enterprises, and endemic crime and corruption, cannot afford a tepid business-as-usual approach,” Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks said. ..
