Facilitation process for higher wages ends at bargaining council for public servants
Unions representing SA’s more than 1.3-million public servants must now get a mandate from members on whether to accept the revised wage offer
29 October 2024 - 12:54
The facilitation process at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) when public servants and the employer cannot reach agreement, has come to an end, PSCBC general secretary Frikkie de Bruin said.
It is now up to the unions representing the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants including teachers, nurses and police officers, to get a mandate from their members on whether to accept or reject government’s revised wage offer and other employment benefits. ..
