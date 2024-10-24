Numsa demands 15% wage hike from arms manufacturer Denel
Union says workers have suffered severely because of cost-cutting measures
24 October 2024 - 17:22
Embattled state-owned arms manufacturer Denel says its board and management continue to work to stabilise the company’s financial position after a march by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) where it demanded a 15% wage increase.
Denel is among state-owned enterprises (SOEs) hollowed out and repurposed to serve the interests of the governing elite during the state capture years. It is also among 27 SOEs that racked up R69.3bn in irregular expenditure over the past five years, and R163m in fruitless and wasteful expenditure over the period under review. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.