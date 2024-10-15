Tshwane metro and Samwu set for bruising labour court battle
The city refused to implement a 3.5% salary hike for employees in 2021 and another 5.4% wage increase in 2023, citing a lack of funds
15 October 2024 - 13:24
The Tshwane metro, which boasts a new administration following the removal of DA mayor Cilliers Brink, is set to battle it out with Samwu in the labour court on November 28 over the union’s demands for higher wages.
This follows a recent labour court ruling to have Tshwane’s two review applications heard in November. They pertain to the city’s refusal to implement a 3.5% salary hike for employees in 2021 and another 5.4% wage increase in 2023 citing a lack of funds. It did not have the R600m needed to implement the wage agreement...
