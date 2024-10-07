Cosatu marches against socioeconomic crises

The government of national unity (GNU) was in the crosshairs when labour federation Cosatu embarked on a nationwide march against SA’s socioeconomic crises on Monday.
This after Cosatu and SACP leaders took potshots at the “neoliberal” GNU which they described as the “highest form of betrayal of our people”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.