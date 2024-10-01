Delinquent employers fined R10m by labour department
The labour department conducted 2,681 inspections across SA in September
01 October 2024 - 15:57
Businesses flouting SA’s labour laws have been instructed to pay more than R10m to shortchanged employees as the department of employment and labour intensifies raids on rogue employers.
The department conducted 2,681 inspections across the country in September, with many workplaces found to be in breach of laws pertaining to the national minimum wage, basic conditions of employment, occupational health and safety, compensation of occupational injuries and diseases, unemployment insurance and immigration. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.