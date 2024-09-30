Tough wage talks ahead as government workers to meet employer

Members of the Public Servants Association protest to drive home their wage demand. Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE
SA’s 1.3-million government workers demanding a 12% pay hike say they are preparing for a long talks process from Tuesday after the state, which is grappling with a R700bn-plus public sector wage bill, offered unions a 3% increase recently.
Other demands for 2025/26 by the country’s public servants, including teachers, nurses and police officers, are for a R2,500 housing allowance increment across the board, a nearly twofold rise in the danger allowance to R1,000, a performance bonus, bursary schemes for dependants of employees and permanent employment for education/teacher assistants, community health workers and reservists.
Consumer inflation eased for a third consecutive month to 4.4% in August from 4.6% in July.
The wage demands have been described as the toughest test yet for the new minister of public service & administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi.
When contacted for comment on Monday, Buthelezi confirmed parties would meet at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) from Tuesday. However, he refused to comment on his department’s 3% offer.
“Such discussions are very sensitive. We want to guard the integrity of the [wage negotiation] process. But when a deal is reached, it will be communicated publicly,” Buthelezi said.
Reuben Maleka, GM of the Public Servants Association, which represents more than 245,000 government workers, said: “The employer is offering us 3%. We foresee a long negotiation process ahead, [and] marathon talks will begin from Tuesday where there will be exchanges of response along the lines of what has been offered and where we are.”
The chief negotiator for union federation Cosatu’s public sector unions, Simon Hlungwani, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The wage negotiations for the 2025/26 financial year come after public servants received a wage increase of 4.7% on April 1, in line with a wage deal signed by the government and four unions at the PSCBC in Pretoria in March 2023. It excludes senior management.
The two-year pay deal translated into public servants getting a wage increase of 7.5% during 2023/24 and projected consumer price inflation for 2024/25.
In the 2024 Budget Review, the government pencilled in a total wage bill of just more than R750bn for the 2025/26 fiscal year, or about 4.5% higher than the previous year.
In his budget speech in February, Godongwana said the government was exploring other measures, which would be tabled for discussion in the bargaining council “as part of a broader discussion on containing wage bill growth”.
Public servants demand a 12% pay hike despite inflation easing for a third consecutive month to 4.4%
Fiscal wild card as public servants demand 12% wage hike
Nehawu president Shingange calls public service 4.7% pay rise a ‘spit in the face’
