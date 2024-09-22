National / Labour

WATCH: What’s really driving the strike at BMW?

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger

22 September 2024 - 20:01
Almost 1.2-million 3 Series cars were built at the local factory. Picture: SUPPLIED
Workers at BMW SA’s Rosslyn plant in Pretoria have downed tools due to claims of mass dismissals by the company. The German carmaker denies the allegations and argues that the industrial action is a response to a fraud investigation at the company’s medical aid scheme. For more detail on what’s really driving this strike, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger.

