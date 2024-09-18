Numsa, BMW SA to meet over medical fraud investigation
Union calls for full explanation while carmaker denies talk of mass retrenchments
18 September 2024 - 14:25
The National union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has called for all parties involved in alleged fraud within the BMW Employees Medical Aid Scheme (Bemas) to face the music.
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said while the union doesn’t condone criminal activity, “one should have a holistic approach to the entire issue at hand and deal with all involved equally and there should be no holy cows”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.