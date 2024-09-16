Disgruntled BMW SA workers embark on strike over ‘fraud investigation’
Carmaker denies claims of mass dismissals at Rosslyn plant, says protest is a response to a fraud investigation within the medical aid scheme
16 September 2024 - 14:08
German carmaker BMW SA has denied claims of mass dismissals at its Rosslyn plant in Pretoria that led to workers downing tools on Monday, saying the protest is a response to a fraud investigation within the BMW Employees Medical Aid Scheme (Bemas).
“BMW Group SA will not tolerate any acts of bribery, fraud or corruption by its employees. All internal policies and procedures are being followed, and the necessary disciplinary action will be taken for any employee found in transgression of our disciplinary code,” the company said in a statement. ..
