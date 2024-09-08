NUM signs wage deal with Petra Diamonds
Union agrees to five-year above-inflation deal as retrenchments loom at Cullinan and Finsch mines
08 September 2024 - 17:21
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has signed a five-year, above-inflation wage deal with London-listed Petra Diamonds, which has been hailed as bringing certainty on labour costs.
It is effective from July 1 to June 2029. During this period workers will receive increases of 6.25% or the consumer price index (CPI) — whichever is greater — in the first year, 5.75%/CPI in the second and third years, and 6.5%/CPI in the fourth and final years. ..
