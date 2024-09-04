Public servants demand 12% wage increase for 2025/26
Consumer inflation eased to 4.6% in July, the lowest rate since July 2021
04 September 2024 - 10:57
Public sector unions representing the country’s teachers, nurses, police and prison officials have tabled a list of joint demands for wage increases at a rate more than double that of inflation .
This underscores the tough negotiations ahead and has the potential to pit the more than 1.3-million public servants against the government of national unity (GNU), SA's largest employer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.