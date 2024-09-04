Fiscal wild card as public servants demand 12% wage hike
‘Total madness’ and the first real test of the unity government, says Dawie Roodt
04 September 2024 - 23:14
Union leaders have demanded a 12% wage hike for 1.3-million government workers, setting the stage for tough negotiations and making the R700bn-plus public sector wage bill a wild card in the Treasury’s fiscal policy promises.
Other demands include a R2,500 housing allowance increment across the board, a nearly two-fold rise in the danger allowance to R1,000, a performance bonus, bursary schemes for dependants of employees, and permanent employment for education/teacher assistants, community health workers and reservists...
