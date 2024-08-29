Economists warn on above-inflation pay raises
Unions, however, argue that there is little concern about CEO salaries and widening income inequality gap
29 August 2024 - 15:01
UPDATED 29 August 2024 - 23:30
Economists have sounded the alarm on above-inflation pay deals between workers and employers, saying they could keep the prices of goods and services high and relegate many people to below the breadline.
But labour disagrees, arguing workers’ wages have not kept up with inflation and stagnated over the years compared with the “ridiculous” and insane salaries and benefits earned by captains of industry...
