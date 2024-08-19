Satawu approaches courts over nonpayment of members’ salaries
19 August 2024 - 20:26
The high court in Pretoria will on Tuesday hear an urgent application by transport workers’ union Satawu for an order compelling business rescue practitioner Thomas Hendrick Samons to pay its members’ salaries and other benefits which have not been paid for the past six months.
This also included pension fund contributions. ..
