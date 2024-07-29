Municipal unions reject Salga’s revised offer as ‘poor’
Imatu and Samwu refuse to take counter-offer of 3.75% back to members for consideration
29 July 2024 - 05:00
The country’s largest and second-largest municipal workers’ unions have rejected a revised offer by the SA Local Government Association (Salga), saying that it was so poor it could not be taken to members for consideration and that it risked hardening attitudes ahead of the last round of talks in August.
This was after Salga, the employer body representing the country’s 257 municipalities, revised its wage increase offer to the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), from 3.5% to 3.75%, during the second round of wage talks last week...
