BREAKING NEWS: Numsa signs 6.8% wage deal at Gautrain
The one-year wage agreement brings the 17-day strike at Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company to an end
25 July 2024 - 07:15
Numsa’s 17-day strike at Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company (BOC) has come to an end after the parties signed a one-year 6.8% wage agreement.
The pay deal is above the inflation rate, which eased to 5.1% in June from the 5.2% recorded in both April and May...
