Wage talks must consider cost of living, says Salga boss Stofile
Union Samwu’s primary demands include a one-year 15% wage increase — almost three times the 5.2% inflation rate recorded in April and May
18 July 2024 - 13:18
Salga, the employer body representing the country’s 257 municipalities, says it has given its negotiators the leeway to discuss wages with an open mind and factor in the rising cost of living, but cautioned against bloating the wage bill.
The SA Local Government Association (Salga) and unions including the Independent Municipal and Allied Workers Union (Imatu) and SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) have been negotiating wage increases at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council since Monday. ..
