Numsa and Gautrain operator remain deadlocked

Wage talks between the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company (BOC) are still at an impasse despite attempts by the Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to mediate.
BOC corporate communications manager Lebogang Tsotetsi on Monday said the company had approached the negotiations in good faith and presented multiple offers to Numsa, all exceeding inflation.
“We are yet to receive comprehensive feedback from Numsa regarding our final offer, which was given on July 12,” he said, adding that the union’s original list of demands equated to a “49% increase on the overall wage bill”.
“It is unfortunate that it is the second week of the strike, and we are concerned about the financial impact that this will have on our employees and the company. We have still noted an increasing number of employees who have expressed their interest to return to work, and remain optimistic that we will reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”
BOC was confident that a just resolution would be achieved as all parties have been actively working towards addressing the concerns of employees since the beginning of discussions.
The company said contingency measures were in place to ensure services continued without interruption.
BOC is a private company contracted by Bombela Concession Company to operate and maintain the Gautrain system. It has more than 500 direct employees, with 271 affiliated to Numsa. Of those “only 127 voted in favour of the current strike action”, Tsotetsi said last week.
Numsa and BOC welcomed the section 150 intervention by the CCMA to assist the parties in reaching an agreement.
Numsa has since revised its wage demand to a 9% increase (from 13%), still above the 5.2% inflation rate recorded in April and May. It is unclear what BOC’s final offer to Numsa is.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union’s demands were not unreasonable as the lowest-paid worker earned R8,000 a month “without any benefits”.
Numsa is also demanding that BOC cover 60% of employees’ medical aid costs and increase the housing allowance to R2,000 a month.
The Gautrain plays a pivotal role in the economy of Gauteng, connecting SA’s economic and financial hub of Johannesburg to the capital city, Tshwane. It connects both cities to OR Tambo International Airport, one of Africa’s busiest and largest.
Numsa and Gautrain operator remain deadlocked
Bombela says union’s original demands equated to an increase of almost 50% on overall wage bill
Wage talks between the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company (BOC) are still at an impasse despite attempts by the Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to mediate.
BOC corporate communications manager Lebogang Tsotetsi on Monday said the company had approached the negotiations in good faith and presented multiple offers to Numsa, all exceeding inflation.
“We are yet to receive comprehensive feedback from Numsa regarding our final offer, which was given on July 12,” he said, adding that the union’s original list of demands equated to a “49% increase on the overall wage bill”.
“It is unfortunate that it is the second week of the strike, and we are concerned about the financial impact that this will have on our employees and the company. We have still noted an increasing number of employees who have expressed their interest to return to work, and remain optimistic that we will reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”
BOC was confident that a just resolution would be achieved as all parties have been actively working towards addressing the concerns of employees since the beginning of discussions.
The company said contingency measures were in place to ensure services continued without interruption.
BOC is a private company contracted by Bombela Concession Company to operate and maintain the Gautrain system. It has more than 500 direct employees, with 271 affiliated to Numsa. Of those “only 127 voted in favour of the current strike action”, Tsotetsi said last week.
Numsa and BOC welcomed the section 150 intervention by the CCMA to assist the parties in reaching an agreement.
Numsa has since revised its wage demand to a 9% increase (from 13%), still above the 5.2% inflation rate recorded in April and May. It is unclear what BOC’s final offer to Numsa is.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union’s demands were not unreasonable as the lowest-paid worker earned R8,000 a month “without any benefits”.
Numsa is also demanding that BOC cover 60% of employees’ medical aid costs and increase the housing allowance to R2,000 a month.
The Gautrain plays a pivotal role in the economy of Gauteng, connecting SA’s economic and financial hub of Johannesburg to the capital city, Tshwane. It connects both cities to OR Tambo International Airport, one of Africa’s busiest and largest.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Gautrain operator notes ‘return to work’ requests by striking Numsa members
CCMA intervenes in Numsa Gautrain strike
Numsa to start indefinite strike at Gautrain on Monday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Numsa strike at Menzies Aviation could disrupt airline services
Ford strike ends with R20,000 payout to workers
Gautrain and Numsa sign 8% wage deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.