Striking Ford employees to return to work on Friday

Numsa members protest at Ford SA in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Striking members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) are set to return to the production line of US motor company Ford a week after they downed tools in support of their demands for profit sharing.
A Numsa official said the union had negotiated with the company for the striking workers to return to work on Friday.
“All workers will receive [a one-off] R20,000 [payment] each from the company. Ford is not willing to call that profit share ... but it’s something that Numsa negotiated to guarantee the return of workers and Ford agreed,” the official said.
“And there will be no dismissals for those who participated in the strike. They will return to work starting from tomorrow [Friday].”
Business Day understands Numsa kept the information about workers not having returned to work under wraps as to not scupper the negotiations. The company too did not communicate about workers not having returned to their posts.
The labour court last week Thursday granted Ford SA an interim order interdicting the industrial action at the Silverton manufacturing plant, “rendering it unlawful and unprotected”, Ford SA corporate communications manager Duduzile Nxele said at the time.
It was feared the strike would affect production and Ford suppliers, and throw supply chain processes into disarray.
Numsa, the country’s largest trade union with more than 450,000 members, is the only union at Ford SA, according to treasurer Mphumzi Maqungo. The company had a staff complement of 3,500, he has said, adding that Numsa represented 3,000 workers.
The automotive sector is one of the country’s largest, contributing 4.3% to GDP, and is also the country’s fifth-largest export sector, accounting for 18.1% of total exports. It employs more than 110,000 people.
Irvin Jim, general secretary of Numsa, has said Ford SA could afford to pay workers “some kind of bonus” as the company had “made a fortune” globally over the past four years.
“According to Macrotrends ... their gross profit for the 12 months ending March 31 2024 was $25.137bn.”
Nxele did not immediately respond to questions about the deal with Numsa; how the strike affected production; how much it would cost the company to implement the deal; and how many workers would benefit.
Nxele told Business Day last week that production disruptions had a profound impact on SA’s economy and its global reputation as a place to do business. “When making decisions about future investment, consistency of production is vital to maintaining competitiveness and an important factor when determining manufacturing locations.”
In a statement on Monday, Nxele said SA needed to be a source of stable vehicle production and the company “is committed to engaging with Numsa in good faith on the matteron an ongoing basis”.
“In order to do so, [Ford SA] requires workers to return to work, allowing for the urgent and immediate resumption of production.”
In November 2023, Ford SA said it was spending R5.2bn to turn its SA subsidiary into the only global manufacturer of plug-in, hybrid-electric Ranger bakkies.
Business Day has reported that by the time the investment is complete late in 2024, Ford will have spent R35bn on its SA operations since 2011, when the Silverton vehicle assembly plant in Tshwane switched exclusively to Ranger production.
