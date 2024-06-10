Axed Sibanye-Stillwater workers expected to appeal dismissals
The mining company has asked employees to use the established grievance mechanisms or union representatives to address any concerns
10 June 2024 - 14:07
Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the world’s leading producers of precious metals, is expecting the 231 workers it fired after an illegal underground sit-in to embark on an appeals process this week.
The disgruntled employees staged an underground protest at the miner’s Kroondal mine last week over employee share option schemes. The company said they did not yet qualify for the schemes. ..
