Miners stage sit-in underground at Sibanye shaft over share option scheme

An unprotected sit-in protest is being staged at Sibanye's Kroondal operation. File picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
More than 200 miners are staging an underground sit-in protest at Sibanye-Stillwater’s operations in Kroondal.
The company said morning shift employees, including contractors at the Kwezi shaft, initiated the illegal sit-in on Monday, with 211 employees remaining underground. At the K6 shaft the night shift was also disrupted, with about 250 people gathering in a central waiting place at the surface.
The dispute is over annual payments made under the employee share option schemes (Esops) paid to beneficiaries of the Rustenburg and Marikana mines on Friday.
The striking Kroondal employees are aggrieved they did not receive Esop payments. However, the company said they do not yet qualify for this.
“A provision of the 2023 Kroondal wage agreement signed between the company and union representatives from the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) was for management and the unions to engage on the feasibility of introducing the Rustenburg employee share ownership scheme for Kroondal employees once the acquisition of the Kroondal pool and share agreement (PSA) by Sibanye Rustenburg Platinum Mines is finalised.”
Agreement was reached that Kroondal employees would be included as beneficiaries of the Rustenburg Esop after the PSA transaction was concluded, which is expected before the end of 2024.
“The striking employees and their union representatives were well informed about the future date of inclusion into the Rustenburg Esop.”
Southern Africa region chief regional officer Richard Stewart said: “We fully respect employees’ rights to raise their grievances as set out in agreed policies and procedures. The current illegal and unprotected strike, however, is disappointing and we appeal to all stakeholders, including employees, to follow the established grievance procedures and to refrain from illegal acts. At this time the safety of our employees and contractors remains our top priority and we will undertake all necessary action to ensure their health and safety while underground.”
Miners stage sit-in underground at Sibanye shaft over share option scheme
The striking Kroondal workers are aggrieved they did not receive employee share option scheme payments
More than 200 miners are staging an underground sit-in protest at Sibanye-Stillwater’s operations in Kroondal.
The company said morning shift employees, including contractors at the Kwezi shaft, initiated the illegal sit-in on Monday, with 211 employees remaining underground. At the K6 shaft the night shift was also disrupted, with about 250 people gathering in a central waiting place at the surface.
The dispute is over annual payments made under the employee share option schemes (Esops) paid to beneficiaries of the Rustenburg and Marikana mines on Friday.
The striking Kroondal employees are aggrieved they did not receive Esop payments. However, the company said they do not yet qualify for this.
“A provision of the 2023 Kroondal wage agreement signed between the company and union representatives from the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) was for management and the unions to engage on the feasibility of introducing the Rustenburg employee share ownership scheme for Kroondal employees once the acquisition of the Kroondal pool and share agreement (PSA) by Sibanye Rustenburg Platinum Mines is finalised.”
Agreement was reached that Kroondal employees would be included as beneficiaries of the Rustenburg Esop after the PSA transaction was concluded, which is expected before the end of 2024.
“The striking employees and their union representatives were well informed about the future date of inclusion into the Rustenburg Esop.”
Southern Africa region chief regional officer Richard Stewart said: “We fully respect employees’ rights to raise their grievances as set out in agreed policies and procedures. The current illegal and unprotected strike, however, is disappointing and we appeal to all stakeholders, including employees, to follow the established grievance procedures and to refrain from illegal acts. At this time the safety of our employees and contractors remains our top priority and we will undertake all necessary action to ensure their health and safety while underground.”
TimesLIVE
Unions slam mining companies’ ‘co-ordinated’ job cuts
WeSizwe declares an end to the Bakubung mine sit-in
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Implats says R9bn BEE deal signals confidence in PGMs
Amplats spin-off will net fiscus R18bn in capital gains tax
Sibanye fires scores of employees for faking sick notes
Sibanye seeks debt reprieve as earnings plunge nearly R6bn
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.