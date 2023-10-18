Sita board to mull PSA proposals to end wage strike
Union embarked on a ‘national shutdown’ from Wednesday which disrupted online services at government departments, including defence
18 October 2023 - 13:03
UPDATED 18 October 2023 - 21:00
The State Information Technology Agency (Sita) board is on Thursday expected to discuss some of the options tabled by the Public Servants Association (PSA) to end a wage dispute that has disrupted network connectivity and online services at government departments and state agencies.
This is as Sita said it was preparing to unilaterally implement its final 5% offer to all employees on October 25, a move the union said will create “long-lasting resentment, animosity and distrust among all parties involved”...
