Sita and PSA meet in bid to break wage deadlock
The union threatened to embark on a ‘national shutdown’ on Wednesday aimed disrupting online services at government departments
18 October 2023 - 13:03
The State Information Technology Agency (Sita) management and leadership of the Public Service Union (PSA) were locked in a marathon meeting on Wednesday, to try to resolve the wage dispute that has disrupted network connectivity at government departments and state agencies.
The PSA, which represents 80% of about 3,000 staff at Sita, which provides IT services to national, provincial and local government departments, embarked on a protest on Monday, which it aimed to intensify after parties reached a deadlock during wage talks...
