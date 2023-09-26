National / Labour

'Wage increases below inflation'

Nehawu says strike will shut down Icasa offices countrywide

26 September 2023 - 22:06
by TimesLIVE
Picture: 123RF/HIN255
The Nehawu branch at the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) says its workers will go on strike from Wednesday after failing to reach an agreement over wage increases. 

The union served Icasa with a notice to strike last Monday.

Nehawu is the only union that represents Icasa employees, 200 of the 300 people in its employment.

“This industrial action will effectively have the offices of the authority across the Republic shut down until further notice,” the union said.

Nehawu said the strike comes after negotiations for the 2023/24 salary increases collapsed at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) earlier this month. 

“Icasa has unilaterally and against the spirit of negotiations opted to implement the paltry 4.4% increment with the desperate hope of dividing workers. 

“The union stands by its demand of 8% across the board which is not unreasonable considering that Icasa does not offer any benefits to its workers,” it said. 

Nehawu said its members had been subjected to below inflation increases for the past three financial years.

