Departments will have to find money to pay ministers more
Treasury confirms the increases but departments will have to use their existing budgets
09 July 2023 - 19:18
There will be no new money to fund the controversial 3% pay increase for cabinet ministers and other public office-bearers recently announced by the president, and departments will have to use their own money to pay for it.
The Treasury confirmed the increase last week but said it will not add to the budget baseline. “Departments will have to cater for such increases within their existing budgets,” it said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now