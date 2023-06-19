National / Labour

Numsa threatens Gautrain strike over pay demand

The union’s main demands include an above-inflation wage increase and free train rides for employees traveling to and from work

19 June 2023 - 14:04 Luyolo Mkentane

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which recently secured a multiterm wage deal at struggling Eskom, is now training its guns on the Gautrain, where it is threatening strike action over its demand for a one-year above-inflation pay increase.

The Gautrain, which is operated by the Bombela Operating Company, is important to Gauteng’s economy, as it links SA’s economic and financial hub of Johannesburg to the country’s capital city of Tshwane, which boasts the Ford, BMW and Nissan manufacturing plants...

