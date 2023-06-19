Business Day TV spoke to Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta
We waste and steal multi-billions annually while people are starving
An anti-corruption academy will be set up in Pretoria
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Irba was previously limited to a maximum fine of R200,000 per misconduct charge but auditors and audit firms can now be fined millions of rand
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
The conflict in Europe is directly impacting African economies, and thus highlights the continent’s material interests in a peaceful resolution
Winner prevails by one shot over Rory McIlroy
The potential for Armageddon has its limits: the app struggles with middle-school maths and cannot say what happened last week
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which recently secured a multiterm wage deal at struggling Eskom, is now training its guns on the Gautrain, where it is threatening strike action over its demand for a one-year above-inflation pay increase.
The Gautrain, which is operated by the Bombela Operating Company, is important to Gauteng’s economy, as it links SA’s economic and financial hub of Johannesburg to the country’s capital city of Tshwane, which boasts the Ford, BMW and Nissan manufacturing plants...
Numsa threatens Gautrain strike over pay demand
The union’s main demands include an above-inflation wage increase and free train rides for employees traveling to and from work
