WATCH: Unemployment plagues SA youth

Business Day TV discusses ‘future-proof’ skills development with Leanne Emery Hunter, COO of YES

15 June 2023 - 15:52
Picture:123RF

SA’s youth find themselves in a difficult situation. Despite having a matric certificate, diploma or degree in hand, securing employment is hard to come by with the youth unemployment rate sitting at 46.5%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Youth Employment Service (YES) is of the view that developing skills in “future-proof” sectors, among other actions, may be the answer. Business Day TV discussed this with Leanne Emery Hunter, COO of YES.

WATCH: Stock Watch

Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
WATCH: Spar's Mike Bosman on setbacks in its first half

Business Day TV speaks to executive chair and acting CEO Mike Bosman
