WATCH: Unemployment plagues SA youth

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by another 25 basis points
Signing the bill into law will kill what is left of our sickly healthcare system; people will die like flies
All non-managerial employees will receive annual pay increases of 7% each year until 2026
Songezo Zibi’s mission is to reignite our belief in a shared moral universe, a feat that could redefine SA politics
Cement maker to report lower sales volumes in its next annual results
Business Day TV spoke to the Financial Mail’s money editor, Giulietta Talevi, for her views on Ramaphosa’s leadership in this economically crucial time
The project is aimed at driving financial growth within SA’s creative industry
The former PM labelled the committee that investigated him a ‘kangaroo court’ and its report a ‘charade’
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
The Mission X design study pays homage to iconic sports cars while teasing an electrifying future of high-performance possibilities
SA’s youth find themselves in a difficult situation. Despite having a matric certificate, diploma or degree in hand, securing employment is hard to come by with the youth unemployment rate sitting at 46.5%.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Youth Employment Service (YES) is of the view that developing skills in “future-proof” sectors, among other actions, may be the answer. Business Day TV discussed this with Leanne Emery Hunter, COO of YES.
Unemployment plagues SA youth
Business Day TV discusses 'future-proof' skills development with Leanne Emery Hunter, COO of YES
